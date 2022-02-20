Dr. Jeffrey Kammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kammer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kammer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Locations
Vanderbilt Medical Group2311 Pierce Ave, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-6180Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
The Eye Center1670 W Main St Ste 100, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 936-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vanderbilt Eye Institute Franklin4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 450, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kammer has done 3 successful procedures on my eyes … cataract removals (both) as well as a YAG capsulotomy. His professionalism and patient care are excellent, as well as his staff. I would suggest Dr. Kammer for one’s ophthalmologic needs.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kammer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Kammer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kammer has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.