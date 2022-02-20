Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kammer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Kammer works at Vanderbilt Eye Institute, Nashville, TN in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.