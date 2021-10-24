Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center, Larkin Community Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Mount Sinai Medical Center, North Shore Medical Center, South Miami Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Kamlet works at Tristar Wellness in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.