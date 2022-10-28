Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kalo, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Brookings Health System, Hendricks Community Hospital, Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera, Prairie Lakes Hospital and Sanford Usd Medical Center.



Dr. Kalo works at Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Brookings, SD, Pipestone, MN and Hendricks, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.