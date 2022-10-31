Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kallsen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Kallsen works at Saint Lukes Physician Group Inc in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.