Dr. Jeffrey Kallsen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kallsen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Slpg - Blue Valley5405 W 151st St, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 317-3170
Family Health Medical Group of Overland Park LLC12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 500A, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 317-3170
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
I was diagnosed as a Type 2 diabetic in 1991. I have been seeing him for over 8 years. He referred me to a dietician and between them I have my blood sugar under control and have lost 55 lbs. I would highly recommend him to anyone. Chuck KCMO.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982645792
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Abbotto Nw Hosp
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Kallsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallsen has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kallsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallsen.
