Dr. Jeffrey Kalenak, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Jeffrey Kalenak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Kalenak works at Wisconsin Radiology Specialists in Mequon, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Columbia St Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
    13111 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 266-4488
    9000 W Wisconsin Ave Ste 270, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 266-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye

Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma Surgery
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Prosthetics
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Mar 04, 2020
    Very nice man who does very good work. Extremely intelligent, explains things well. I have been seeing him for years for an ongoing condition and I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Kalenak, MD

    Ophthalmology
    40 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1043373830
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Kalenak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalenak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalenak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalenak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalenak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalenak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalenak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalenak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

