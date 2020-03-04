Dr. Jeffrey Kalenak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalenak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kalenak, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kalenak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Ascension Columbia St Mary's Hospital Ozaukee13111 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (414) 266-4488
- 2 9000 W Wisconsin Ave Ste 270, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 266-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice man who does very good work. Extremely intelligent, explains things well. I have been seeing him for years for an ongoing condition and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kalenak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalenak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalenak speaks Spanish.
