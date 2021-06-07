Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Kahn works at Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.