Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Locations
Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic - North Austin4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 100, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 346-5562Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kahn is an exceptional ENT doctor. He is very thorough in his diagnoses. He takes time with his patients. He is serious but also very friendly and personable. He explains everything that he is doing. He provides guidance in terms of options and listens to patients re: their point of view. He has a great staff. On entering his office one feels totally welcome and is put at ease. His staff also shows their interest and care after the exam and make one feel like coming back. I have seen Dr. Kahn on two occasions and the experiences were both exemplary.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
