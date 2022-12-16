Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kahn works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.