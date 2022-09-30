See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Newington, CT
Dr. Jeffrey Kagan, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kagan, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They completed their residency with New Britain Genl Hosp|U Conn

Dr. Kagan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    365 Willard Ave Ste 2D, Newington, CT 06111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 665-1571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Visit was great. Very knowledgeable friendly staff. Dr. Kagan was a great help to me taking his time reviewing My Chart at Hartford Healthcare. Dr. K reviewed my problems and meds. Dr. K provided me with many great recommendations and made some changes to my meds and ordered some new meds and tests. He is now my new Primary Care Doctor.
    Eugene Roman — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Kagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003886193
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New Britain Genl Hosp|U Conn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Kagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kagan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Newington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kagan’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
