Dr. Jeffrey Jungers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jungers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Jungers, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Jungers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Jungers works at
Locations
-
1
Wabash Valley Surgery Center422 Poplar St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 231-4600
-
2
Associated Physicians & Surgeons221 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 232-0564
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jungers?
About Dr. Jeffrey Jungers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1467560979
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jungers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jungers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jungers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jungers works at
Dr. Jungers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jungers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jungers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jungers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.