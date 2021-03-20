Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Jundt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas, Adventhealth Rollins Brook, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Coryell Memorial Hospital and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.



Dr. Jundt works at Advanced Pain Care in Killeen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.