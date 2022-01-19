Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Josef, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Neovascularization and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.