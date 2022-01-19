Dr. Jeffrey Josef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Josef, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Josef, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Neovascularization and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 257 Lafayette Ave Ste 350, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 362-8500
- 2 978 Route 45 Lbby 1, Pomona, NY 10970 Directions (845) 362-8500
- Good Samaritan Hospital
He is very good in his job . I will always recommend for retina problems.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326249558
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
