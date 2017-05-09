Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Jorgensen works at UofL Physicians - Surgery/University Surgical Associates in Louisville, KY with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tonsillitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.