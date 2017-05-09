Dr. Jorgensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Ulrf Geriatrics401 E Chestnut St Unit 170, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-3687
Greenville ENT200 Patewood Dr Ste B400, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4368
University of Louisville529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-3687
Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (505) 262-3000
University of Louisville Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (573) 356-0929
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Jorgensen is absolutely amazing. His bed side manner is excellent and never acted like he was in a hurry. He made sure that I fully understood everything and explained everything well. He treated me with nothing but respect! I will always recommend Dr. Jorgensen!
About Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jorgensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jorgensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jorgensen works at
Dr. Jorgensen has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tonsillitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jorgensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorgensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jorgensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jorgensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jorgensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.