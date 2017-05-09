See All Otolaryngologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Jorgensen works at UofL Physicians - Surgery/University Surgical Associates in Louisville, KY with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tonsillitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Mickler, MD
Dr. Andrew Mickler, MD
8 (12)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ulrf Geriatrics
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 170, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-3687
  2. 2
    Greenville ENT
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B400, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-4368
  3. 3
    University of Louisville
    529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-3687
  4. 4
    Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital
    200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-3000
  5. 5
    University of Louisville Hospital
    530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 356-0929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer
Tonsillitis
Dysphagia
Oral Cancer
Tonsillitis
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jorgensen?

    May 09, 2017
    Dr. Jorgensen is absolutely amazing. His bed side manner is excellent and never acted like he was in a hurry. He made sure that I fully understood everything and explained everything well. He treated me with nothing but respect! I will always recommend Dr. Jorgensen!
    Kayla P in New Franklin, Missouri — May 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jorgensen to family and friends

    Dr. Jorgensen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jorgensen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912061599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorgensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jorgensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jorgensen has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tonsillitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jorgensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorgensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jorgensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jorgensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jorgensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Jorgensen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.