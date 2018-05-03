Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Jorden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Jorden works at UofL Physicians - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.