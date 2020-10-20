Dr. Jeffrey Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Hagerstown Heart P.A.1733 HOWELL RD, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 797-2525
-
2
Hagerstown Office11116 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
I was very impressed with his communication and depth of evaluation of my health. My first visit.
About Dr. Jeffrey Jones, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215930714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.