Dr. Jeffrey Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Johnston, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Columbiana, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Johnston works at
Columbiana Office107 Royal Birkdale Dr Ste D, Columbiana, OH 44408 Directions (330) 482-0937
North Lima office9471 Market St, North Lima, OH 44452 Directions (330) 482-0937
Mercy Health Orthopedics at Prima835 McKay Ct # 100, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-4399Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Dr. Johnston was very knowledgeable and takes as much time as needed to explain the issue and corrective actions. I had rotator cuff surgery and everything went well. Recovery time and experience was exactly what Dr. Johnston anticipated. It's one year later and my shoulder feels like I never had any issues in the past.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Kerlan Jobe Institute At Cedars-Sinai
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- The Cleveland Clin Fndn
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- John Carroll University
- Orthopedic Surgery
