Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Johnston, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Columbiana, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Johnston works at Mercy Health Orthopedics at Prima in Columbiana, OH with other offices in North Lima, OH and Boardman, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.