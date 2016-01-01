Dr. Johnsrud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Johnsrud, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Johnsrud, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Eric H. Pham MD Inc.1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 760, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (800) 962-3766
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Dr. Johnsrud accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnsrud. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnsrud.
