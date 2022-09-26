Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
David N Leaf MD9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 836, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 291-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson entered my first appointment having previously reviewed my file, which I greatly appreciated. He was clear in his explanation of the problem and possible solutions. Once surgery was decided upon, it was quickly scheduled. The fusion that was completed has changed my life, I only wish I had pursued surgery earlier.
About Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1457326647
Education & Certifications
- Surgneur Branch National Insts Health
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.