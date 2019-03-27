Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Ozark Orthopaedics in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.