Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Ozark Orthopaedics3317 N Wimberly Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-2752
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson did a mini-tightrope repair on my right thumb. This was my 3rd repair of this poor ole thumb. The surgery was fast, the incisions way smaller than my previous repairs. The rehab was fast and thorough. Only had one appt that was a long wait, and all the rest were 10-15 minutes at most.
About Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
