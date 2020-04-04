Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Sweetwater Hospital Association and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at UNIVERSITY CARDIOLOGY in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.