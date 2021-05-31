Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Jobe works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics - South Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Broken Arm and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.