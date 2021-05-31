See All Hand Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD

General Hand Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Jobe works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics - South Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Broken Arm and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics - South Austin
    3707 S 2nd St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 572-7698
    Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics - Southwest Austin
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 175, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 795-1924
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Broken Arm
Trigger Finger
Limb Pain
Broken Arm
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Hand Surgery Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand and Elbow Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Repetitive Motion Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist and Forearm Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Prudential
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 31, 2021
    Dr Jobe is an amazing Orthopedic hand surgeon. I initially saw him for a dislocated right thumb that occurred during a hiking accident. Turns out that after he ordered an MRI, the results revealed that I has also torn the ligament. He did surgery to repair it. I have about 95% use of my thumb and it has not interfered with my daily activities. Highly recommend him.
    mhe — May 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jobe to family and friends

    Dr. Jobe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jobe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD

    Specialties
    • General Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487882296
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    • University Of New Mexico
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jobe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jobe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jobe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jobe works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics - South Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jobe’s profile.

    Dr. Jobe has seen patients for Limb Pain, Broken Arm and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jobe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jobe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

