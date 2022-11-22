Dr. Jeffrey Jobe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jobe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Jobe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Jobe, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
1
Office1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - South Austin4316 James Casey St Bldg E, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 459-8753
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Admar
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Advantage
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Job for 13 years, I see him once every year, he is a very good doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Jobe, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Technical University
- Vascular Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jobe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jobe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.