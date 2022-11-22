Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Jobe, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Jobe works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.