Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD is a Registered Nurse in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Jeng works at
Locations
Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (657) 317-3711Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Interventional Pain Doctors1360 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (747) 577-8935
Interventional Pain Doctors - Beverly Hills8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 617-3046Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Interventional Pain Doctors - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (424) 587-3018
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great- thorough and professional
About Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, San Francisco
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jeng using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeng works at
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.