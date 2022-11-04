Dr. Jeffrey Janus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Janus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Janus, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Janus works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janus?
Words cannot describe how amazing this man and his team are as well as The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. I had a rare carotid body tumor that was vascular not an easy surgery. However through the guidance and care of Nurse Jenny and Dr Janus’ team everything went smooth. These people are doing God’s work! My surgery needed being more complex than anticipated however the team was able to precisely handle everything and get the tumor safely out of my body stint my carotid artery and then graph it all done very successfully. Now to mention the aftercare is important because it was first class 5 star The May Clinic is many steps above all the hospitals I visited to compete this surgery. Even though it’s a 5 he drive from my house The Mayo will always be my #1 hospital moving forward. In my entire life dealing with hospitals I have never been at a hospital where everybody cares everybody has the right attitude they want to be there they want to help they want to make sure you heal!
About Dr. Jeffrey Janus, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295981371
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Janus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Janus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janus works at
Dr. Janus has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Salivary Gland Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Janus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.