Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Janus, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Janus works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Salivary Gland Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

