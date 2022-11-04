See All Otolaryngologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Janus, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Janus, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Janus works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Salivary Gland Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Nov 04, 2022
Words cannot describe how amazing this man and his team are as well as The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. I had a rare carotid body tumor that was vascular not an easy surgery. However through the guidance and care of Nurse Jenny and Dr Janus’ team everything went smooth. These people are doing God’s work! My surgery needed being more complex than anticipated however the team was able to precisely handle everything and get the tumor safely out of my body stint my carotid artery and then graph it all done very successfully. Now to mention the aftercare is important because it was first class 5 star The May Clinic is many steps above all the hospitals I visited to compete this surgery. Even though it’s a 5 he drive from my house The Mayo will always be my #1 hospital moving forward. In my entire life dealing with hospitals I have never been at a hospital where everybody cares everybody has the right attitude they want to be there they want to help they want to make sure you heal!
Anthony Gomes — Nov 04, 2022
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Education & Certifications

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

