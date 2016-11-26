Dr. Jeffrey Janning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Janning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Janning, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Janning works at
Locations
Primary Care - Crestview Hills Pediatrics334 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-3383
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Janning. He's very competent and thorough while remaining laid back. That's a perfect combination for an easily alarmed mother, such as myself. He validates my concerns (big and small) while continually demonstrating expertise and knowledge that allows me to trust his judgement. It gives me peace knowing we've found an excellent doctor for our children.
About Dr. Jeffrey Janning, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Med Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
