See All Oncologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Jeffrey James, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey James, DO

Oncology
4.5 (31)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey James, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Kansas City University|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. James works at Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists - Lone Tree
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7320
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists - Denver
    1601 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0386

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. James?

    Aug 10, 2022
    I had a difficult case and Dr James was always there and answered my questions - Always a good mood...always a smile on his face...great doctor...
    — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey James, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey James, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. James to family and friends

    Dr. James' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. James

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey James, DO.

    About Dr. Jeffrey James, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316144868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Hospital Cancer Institute|Florida Hospital Cancer Institute, Orlando, Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Carmel Regional Medical Center|Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey James, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.