Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey James, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey James, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Kansas City University|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. James works at
Locations
Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists - Lone Tree10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 743-7320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists - Denver1601 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0386
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a difficult case and Dr James was always there and answered my questions - Always a good mood...always a smile on his face...great doctor...
About Dr. Jeffrey James, DO
- Oncology
- English
- 1316144868
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital Cancer Institute|Florida Hospital Cancer Institute, Orlando, Florida
- Mount Carmel Regional Medical Center|Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Kansas City University|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
