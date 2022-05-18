Dr. Jeffrey James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey James, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey James, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Children's Hospital.
Dr. James works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
Dr. James was the main doctor who coordinated my double jaw surgery 3 years ago at Augusta University. My experience with him and the staff at AU was the best surgery experience I've had. Dr. James was kind, knowledgeable, and eager to answer any questions I had. My experience with him is now the standard I expect from other doctors. My recovery went amazing and I'm delighted with my results. I also retained all of the feeling in my face and mouth, and I can even chew better now. I'm forever grateful for the work he did for me; my quality of life has changed for the better.
About Dr. Jeffrey James, MD
- Craniofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1225202484
Education & Certifications
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Women|Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. James using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.