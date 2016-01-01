Dr. Jeffrey Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Jacobs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
-
1
Federal Way Office505 S 336th St Ste 150, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
-
2
PedsNW Centralia Respiratory and Sleep Clinic1911 Cooks Hill Rd, Centralia, WA 98531 Directions
-
3
Pediatrics Northwest - James Center1628 S Mildred St Ste 104, Tacoma, WA 98465 Directions
-
4
Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Jacobs, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912081746
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Oakland|University Of Co School Of Med
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jacobs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.