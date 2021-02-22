See All Cardiologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Jackman, MD

Cardiology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Jackman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Jackman works at Virginia Heart - 7 in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Heart - Alexandria
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1200, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5084
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Murmur
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Murmur
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 22, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Jackman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437111622
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Georgetown University Hospital|University Of Virginia Hospital
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Jackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackman works at Virginia Heart - 7 in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Jackman’s profile.

    Dr. Jackman has seen patients for Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

