See All General Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Islas works at Associates In General Surgery in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In General Surgery
    3610 Long Beach Blvd Ste 101, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 424-0421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Traumatic Brain Injury
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Islas?

    Sep 15, 2020
    Dr. Islas is a master mechanic and I say that with the highest regard. The human body is a biological machine and Dr. Islas knows how to fix it. I had an extreme inquinal hernia, to the point that an orange size amount of intestine would extrude into my scrotum and another plumb size extruded out of my body a little further up. I couldn't stand for more than 15 minutes without having to lay down and stuff everything back in to avoid strangulation and the burning and pain that it caused. With that came gastrointestinal problems and excessive gas pain. If that wasn't enough, it caused extreme urination urgency from pressing on my bladder. Dr. Islas intuitively perceived the cause of all these problems and consequently properly diagnosed that an arthroscopic would be insufficient. He determined that I needed an standard open surgery so that he could examine and fix my intestines if needed. I had the operation and every affliction was repaired, with little or no pain and swelling. I'm 71.
    stevirusky — Sep 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Islas to family and friends

    Dr. Islas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Islas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629140678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Martin Luther King-Drew MC
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University At Long Beach
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Islas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Islas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Islas works at Associates In General Surgery in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Islas’s profile.

    Dr. Islas has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Islas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Islas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.