Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Associates In General Surgery3610 Long Beach Blvd Ste 101, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 424-0421
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Islas is a master mechanic and I say that with the highest regard. The human body is a biological machine and Dr. Islas knows how to fix it. I had an extreme inquinal hernia, to the point that an orange size amount of intestine would extrude into my scrotum and another plumb size extruded out of my body a little further up. I couldn't stand for more than 15 minutes without having to lay down and stuff everything back in to avoid strangulation and the burning and pain that it caused. With that came gastrointestinal problems and excessive gas pain. If that wasn't enough, it caused extreme urination urgency from pressing on my bladder. Dr. Islas intuitively perceived the cause of all these problems and consequently properly diagnosed that an arthroscopic would be insufficient. He determined that I needed an standard open surgery so that he could examine and fix my intestines if needed. I had the operation and every affliction was repaired, with little or no pain and swelling. I'm 71.
About Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King-Drew MC
- UCLA
- California State University At Long Beach
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Islas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Islas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Islas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Islas has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Islas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Islas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.