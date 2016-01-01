Dr. Jeffrey Indes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Indes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Indes, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Indes works at
Locations
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
2
Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital12 N 7th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Directions (914) 361-6511
3
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
4
Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
5
Montefiore Wakefield Campus600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (914) 377-4690
6
Montefiore Weiler Hospital1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
7
Montefiore Westchester Square2475 Saint Raymonds Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 430-7345
8
Yale Medical Oncology Services800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-6216Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Indes, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083884100
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Temple University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Indes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Indes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Indes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Indes works at
Dr. Indes has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Indes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indes.
