Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Indes, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Indes works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in Mount Vernon, NY and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.