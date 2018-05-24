Dr. Jeffrey Ickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ickler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ickler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Ickler works at
Locations
Southeastern Surgical Specialists1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 400, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 438-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Perform 2 different surgeries on my husband stomach & we’re completely satisfied. I called his office while my husband was in the hospital hurting with pain after surgery he immediately returned my phone & came to my husband rescue & he always answers all our questions & never left us second guessing. I’m so happy & grateful to have had an excellent amazing wonderful doctor. Like to thank Dr Damien Collins for his referral & once again thank you Dr Ickler both Kenny & I Moore appreciate you.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ickler, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Frequently Asked Questions
