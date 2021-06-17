Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Husband, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Husband works at TRIA Orthopedic Center in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.