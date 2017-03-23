Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hurwitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.



Dr. Hurwitz works at Jeffrey Hurwitz MD in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.