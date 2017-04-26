See All Dermatologists in West Chester, PA
Dr. Jeffrey Hurley, MD

Dermatology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Hurley, MD is a Dermatologist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Hurley works at Test add a Practice in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Rosacea and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Apr 26, 2017
    Dr Hurley is extremely knwoledgebale and great with patients. I am fair skinned and have to very careful with sun exposure. Under Dr. Hurley's care I have remained healthy. I did have one major issue and Dr Hurley made the referral to the best specialists resulting in solving my problem. I highly recommend Dr Hurley for your care.
    West Chester, PA — Apr 26, 2017
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hurley, MD

    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurley works at Test add a Practice in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hurley’s profile.

    Dr. Hurley has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Rosacea and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

