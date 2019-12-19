Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Foot & Ankle Medical Center425 Haaland Dr Ste 201, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 496-2383
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I'm so glad I made the decision to consult Dr. Hurless for my foot pain and ultimately have surgery. He is a talented physician and gifted surgeon with a great bedside manner. I highly recommend Dr Hurless if you are experiencing any foot issues, plus his staff is very professional and friendly.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841341021
- Kaiser Permanente
- Kaiser Permente
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Akron
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Hurless has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurless accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.