Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Locations
Heaton Eye Associates3415 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 526-0444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Heaton Eye Associates1600 Us Highway 79 S, Henderson, TX 75654 Directions (903) 657-9571
Thad D Hardin MD1260 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-8111
Heaton Eye Associates1205 N 6th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 234-0771
Dr. Jeffrey Hunter2394 H G MOSLEY PKWY, Longview, TX 75604 Directions (903) 234-0771
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunter is our favorite!!! He is so great with my kids and explains everything. My son is actually sad we don’t see him as much as we used to.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1134122153
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Center
- Utsw Dallas
- Baylor University Mc
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Baylor University
