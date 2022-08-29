Dr. Jeffrey Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hunt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hunt works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group105 W Stone Dr Ste 4D, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6299
- 2 2033 Meadowview Ln, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 857-2260
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunt is the best ENT around in my opinion. I’ve seen him for years and will not go to anyone else. He listens! I have a really bad Eustachian tube issue and he has always been very quick to help me get ear tubes placed. I live in Bristol and I refuse to go to the ENT in Bristol. I’d rather drive to Kingsport every day of my life and get real care from Dr. Hunt than ever step foot in the Bristol Meadowview ENT.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hunt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1255334298
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt works at
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
