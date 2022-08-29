Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hunt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hunt works at Champaign Dental Group in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.