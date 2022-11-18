Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology Consultants7232 Engle Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
North Office10186 Dupont Circle Dr E, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hudson performed a thorough check of my eyes and advised me of what to expect in the years to come. He asked if I had any questions and answered everything I asked in a manner I understood.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1831196765
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Resurrection Mc
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Minnesota State Moorhead
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Chorioretinal Scars and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.