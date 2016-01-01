Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Howe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Howe works at Beacon Medical Group in Elkhart, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.