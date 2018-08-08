Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Houlton works at Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

