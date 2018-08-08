Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houlton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Houlton works at
Locations
Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 ROOSEVELT WAY NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Really great Doctor! Had a great experience with my surgery!
About Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831351360
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houlton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Houlton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Houlton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houlton works at
Dr. Houlton has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houlton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Houlton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houlton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houlton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houlton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.