Dr. Houin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Houin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Houin, MD is a dermatologist in Tupelo, MS. Dr. Houin completed a residency at LA State University Med Ctr. He currently practices at Dermatology Center Of North Mississippi PA and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Center Of North Mississippi PA516 Pegram Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-6272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Jeffrey Houin, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972537355
Education & Certifications
- LA State University Med Ctr
- LA State University Med Ctr
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Admitting Hospitals
- North Mississippi Health Services
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Houin?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houin has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Houin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.