Dr. Jeffrey Hoskins, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hoskins, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis)
Dr. Hoskins works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Institute of Dayton, Inc.3205 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45420 Directions (937) 298-4417
Orthopaedic Institute of Dayton, Inc.25 S Tippecanoe Dr, Tipp City, OH 45371 Directions (937) 669-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. Maybe falls short on the "bedside manner", but that's ok. Given the choice, I want the best surgeon. Best in the region.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hoskins, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis)
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- University Of Missouri Columbia
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
