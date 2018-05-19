Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hoskins, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis)



Dr. Hoskins works at Orthopaedic Institute of Dayton, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Tipp City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.