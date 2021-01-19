Dr. Jeffrey Horstmyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horstmyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Horstmyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Horstmyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Horstmyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jeffrey L Horstmyer - M.D3661 S Miami Ave Ste 209, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 630-8715Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horstmyer?
Excellent Neurologist
About Dr. Jeffrey Horstmyer, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1053337733
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horstmyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horstmyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horstmyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horstmyer works at
Dr. Horstmyer has seen patients for Insomnia, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horstmyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Horstmyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horstmyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horstmyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horstmyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.