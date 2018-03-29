Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Locations
Harford County Ambulatory Surgery Ctr1952A PULASKI HWY, Edgewood, MD 21040 Directions (410) 538-7000
- 2 12 Medstar Blvd Ste 285, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 741-3440
Jeffrey Horowitz Plastic Surgery2225 Old Emmorton Rd Ste 111, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 741-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't be. More happy. With my surgery results. The whole experience wit h. Dr. Horowitz and the whole office staff and medical staff was excellent , personal and professional. I look forward to using their. Skin care services as well. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891726014
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Union College
- Plastic Surgery
