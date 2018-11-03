Dr. Jeffrey Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Horn, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Horn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceburg, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.
Locations
Remke Group PC the250 N Military Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Directions (931) 762-5595
Franklin Family Eye Care3458 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 754-4733
Vision For Life4230 Harding Pike Ste G6, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 329-9575
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would not post this but I had to share my amazing story. For those of you who know me , I have had cataract surgery on both eyes I am so happy to report that it was a great success. I first want to give God the glory . I thank Him for sending me to Dr, Jeffrey Horn he is the best !??????. I wish everyone could see the world through my eyes !
About Dr. Jeffrey Horn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134210149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
