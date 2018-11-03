Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Horn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceburg, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.



Dr. Horn works at Vision For Life in Lawrenceburg, TN with other offices in Mount Juliet, TN and Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.