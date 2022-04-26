See All Urologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, MD

Urology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Holzbeierlein works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Westwood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-7564
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    Westwood Urgent Care
    2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-6146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking

Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Cancers
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis
Sarcoma
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Cancer
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stones
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 26, 2022
    Dr. Holzerberlein saw my husband promptly each visit and took the necessary time to explain procedures. He always had a smile and warm welcome and a great sense of humor at a difficult time in our lives.
    Julia — Apr 26, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1366546780
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Med Center
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
