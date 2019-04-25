Dr. Jeffrey Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Holt, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Holt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They completed their residency with University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
Holt Eye Clinic211 Mcauley Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 624-0609
- Mena Regional Health System
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
Had cataract surgery less than a month ago and am amazed at the beautiful spring flowers and trees sprouting leaves that I have been missing for years because of fear of surgery. Now I wish I had done this years ago but we only moved to the area so I am thrilled with Dr. Jeff Holt and his staff.
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Astigmatism, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
