Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO

Psychiatry
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Del Mar, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences|Western University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Hollingsworth works at Pacific Psychiatric Intervention & Wellness Centers (PPIWC) in Del Mar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Pediatrics of Del Mar
    317 14th St Ste A, Del Mar, CA 92014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 261-4622
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Narcosynthesis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 16, 2022
    Ketamine treatments at Pacific Psych Center‘s have changed and saved my life! It’s a wonderful location right off the shore and so when your designated driver comes they have a beautiful place to relax right next to the center. The staff is friendly, accommodating and very helpful. I can’t say enough good things about Pacific Psych Center.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376748673
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences|Western University of Health Sciences
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollingsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hollingsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hollingsworth works at Pacific Psychiatric Intervention & Wellness Centers (PPIWC) in Del Mar, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hollingsworth’s profile.

    Dr. Hollingsworth has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollingsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollingsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollingsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollingsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollingsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

