Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Del Mar, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences|Western University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Hollingsworth works at
Locations
Integrative Pediatrics of Del Mar317 14th St Ste A, Del Mar, CA 92014 Directions (858) 261-4622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ketamine treatments at Pacific Psych Center‘s have changed and saved my life! It’s a wonderful location right off the shore and so when your designated driver comes they have a beautiful place to relax right next to the center. The staff is friendly, accommodating and very helpful. I can’t say enough good things about Pacific Psych Center.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences|Western University of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollingsworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollingsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollingsworth has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollingsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollingsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollingsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollingsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollingsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.