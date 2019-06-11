Dr. Hirsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Hirsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hirsh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. Health System Inc.1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E310, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hirsh was very thorough and attentive concerning our 16 year old daughter. Answering questions and concerns regarding the different possible diagnosis that we have concerns about. Very reassuring and feel comfortable about the plan of action for her treatment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hirsh, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801897699
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.