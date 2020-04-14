See All Oncologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD

Oncology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University Medical Center

Dr. Hines works at Jeffrey Hines in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Natalie Godbee, DO
Dr. Natalie Godbee, DO
8 (47)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CTCA Atlanta.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey Hines
    3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 530-3060
  2. 2
    Jeffrey Hines, MD | Wellstar Gynecologi Oncology
    4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 319, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 792-6262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvectomy
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvectomy
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hines?

    Apr 14, 2020
    There is not a grade high enough for Doctor Hines. He is a Doctor by heart, which cares about his patient. Doctor Hines treated me long ago and for a long time. To day I realize how much he help me and went way out of his way that I got well. Him knowing that I was fare away from my home when I received my treatment's and surgeries , and that I would have not much support and if it would be distance support. He made sure when I came out of my anesthesia, that I would not wake up alone. No Doctor Hines was on my Bedside as I came out of anesthesia. It did not take me long to figure out that not every Doctor would do the. He is a Doctor by hearth, and there are not many of such kind. I am a firm be-leaver that there other patient's which would say the same about him, because it show's. Doctor Hines deserve's the highest Honor of his Profession .
    Ursula Davidson — Apr 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hines to family and friends

    Dr. Hines' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hines

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093776056
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown Univ Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology Fitzsimons Army Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hines has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Hines, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.